Google cuts marketing in wake of coronavirus impact

Orion Rummler

Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a conference in Brussels on Jan. 20. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Google plans to cut its marketing budgets by as much as 50% for the second half of 2020, CNBC reports, citing internal emails from the company.

The big picture, via Axios' Ina Fried: Google is doing what most big tech companies are or will be doing soon — looking for budget cuts that can mitigate the coronavirus fallout, with marketing expenses likely to be on the chopping block.

Driving the news: The budget cuts follow a hiring slowdown that Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees on Wednesday, CNET reports.

What they're saying: "As we outlined last week, we are re-evaluating the pace of our investment plans for the remainder of 2020 and will focus on a select number of important marketing efforts," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Thursday. "We continue to have a robust marketing budget, particularly in digital, in many business areas," a Google spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

  • “We'll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who've been hired but haven't started yet."

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Margaret Harding McGill

Coronavirus pandemic blunts Americans' Big Tech backlash

Facebook's new care emojis during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Americans are looking more favorably on the tech industry and are especially cheered by efforts to help track coronavirus cases, according to recent polling.

Why it matters: The industry's image was taking a beating over concerns around misinformation, privacy and other issues before the coronavirus pandemic, but sentiment has shifted as the virus has forced more Americans to rely on online services.

Caitlin Owens

Americans' buy-in for smart phone app could be red flag for coronavirus contact-tracing

Adapted from a KFF Health Tracking Poll, margin of error ±6 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans are willing to share their coronavirus test results with public health officials, but fewer are willing to download an app that tracks who they come in contact with, according to new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: To lift social distancing measures without allowing the virus to spread rampantly again, we'll need to know in real time who has the virus, and who they could have potentially infected.

