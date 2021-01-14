Google completes Fitbit acquisition

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Google has completed its acquisition of connected fitness device maker Fitbit, the search giant announced in a blog post Thursday.
Why it matters: Google's successful purchase of Fitbit comes as antitrust regulators around the world scrutinize large tech companies for their acquisitions, past and present.
- EU regulators signed off on the deal last December after Google promised not to use Europeans' Fitbit data to target ads, among other commitments.
What they're saying: "This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users’ privacy," Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, wrote in the post.