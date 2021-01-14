Google completes Fitbit acquisition

Google has completed its acquisition of connected fitness device maker Fitbit, the search giant announced in a blog post Thursday.

Why it matters: Google's successful purchase of Fitbit comes as antitrust regulators around the world scrutinize large tech companies for their acquisitions, past and present.

EU regulators signed off on the deal last December after Google promised not to use Europeans' Fitbit data to target ads, among other commitments.

What they're saying: "This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users’ privacy," Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, wrote in the post.