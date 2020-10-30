Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The sluggish rebound for services

Data: U.S. Department of Commerce; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus recession is technically over, but the GDP report makes clear the most important part of the U.S. economy — the services sector — is still mired in a severe downturn.

Why it matters: It makes up a whopping 70% of the U.S. economy. The services sector is also comprised of what has become undesirable in the wake of the pandemic, including eating in restaurants and traveling.

  • On the flip side, the level of spending on stuff (cars, clothing, footwear, etc.) hit the highest level on record.

By the numbers: Spending on services rose in the third quarter compared to the last. But it's still 7.2% below where it was in Q3 last year.

  • Meantime, spending on goods has made a full recovery — and then some. It's almost 7% higher than the same quarter one year ago.

The state of play: There has been "some substitution away from services toward goods," Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income, tells Axios.

  • What that looks like: "Some families canceled summer travel and instead spent the money on goods, including home improvements or furnishings."

The bottom line: The U.S. economy has plenty of ground to make up to get back to pre-pandemic levels. But a continued drag on the services sector — which is at risk of getting worse with a resurgence of the pandemic — makes a full recovery that much harder.

Here's how KPMG chief economist Constance Hunter put it to the Washington Post:

  • “If we don’t get a handle on the pandemic, services consumption is not going to rebound. And if services consumption isn’t going to rebound, we’re not going to see employment rebound, and that’s going to have spillover effects over the whole recovery.”

Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
Updated Oct 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

U.S. economy sees record growth in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a 33.1% annualized pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The state of play: The record growth follows easing of the coronavirus-driven lockdowns that pushed the economy to the worst-ever contraction — but GDP still remains well below its pre-pandemic level.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Oct 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

Kia Kokalitcheva
14 hours ago - Technology

Amazon posts strong Q3 results despite ongoing pandemic costs

Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

With the pandemic driving consumers to shop online, Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday with its Q3 results, though its stock price didn't see much of a bump.

Why it matters: Despite incurring what it estimates was about $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs during the quarter, Amazon's revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion and its profits to $6.3 billion, up 197% year-over-year.

