1 hour ago - Economy & Business

GoodRx prices IPO at $33 per share, valued at $12.7 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

GoodRx, a price comparison app for prescription drugs at local pharmacies, on Tuesday night raised $1.14 billion in its IPO, Axios has learned.

By the numbers: GoodRx priced its shares at $33 a piece, above its $24-$28 per share offering range, which will give it an initial market cap of around $12.7 billion.

  • The company will begin listing Wednesday on the Nasdaq under ticker GDRX, and used Morgan Stanley as lead underwriter.
  • It reports nearly $55 million of net income on $257 million in revenue for the first half of 2020, making it one of precious few profitable tech startups to go public.
  • Existing investor Silver Lake agreed to buy another $100 million of stock via the IPO. Prior to the IPO, Silver Lake had a 35.3% ownership stake.
  • Other investors include Francisco Partners (23.7% pre-IPO stake) and Spectrum Equity (15.4%),

Sep 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Retail traders drove Snowflake and Unity Software's IPO surges

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The story of last week's Snowflake and Unity Software IPOs had little to do with data warehousing or 3D game development, and lots to do with dizzying "pops" after pricing.

What happened: The Robinhood effect.

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 31,467,508 — Total deaths: 967,881— Total recoveries: 21,583,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 6,890,662 — Total deaths: 200,710 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,612,436Map.
  3. Health: The U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths — The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
Alayna Treene
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats and Trump admin strike deal to avert government shutdown

The House on Tuesday passed legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 359-57.

The House on Tuesday passed legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 359-57.

Why it matters: The bill will avert a government shutdown when funding expires in eight days. Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said earlier that they hoped to hold a vote on the legislation on Tuesday evening.

