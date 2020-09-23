GoodRx prices IPO at $33 per share, valued at $12.7 billion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
GoodRx, a price comparison app for prescription drugs at local pharmacies, on Tuesday night raised $1.14 billion in its IPO, Axios has learned.
By the numbers: GoodRx priced its shares at $33 a piece, above its $24-$28 per share offering range, which will give it an initial market cap of around $12.7 billion.
- The company will begin listing Wednesday on the Nasdaq under ticker GDRX, and used Morgan Stanley as lead underwriter.
- It reports nearly $55 million of net income on $257 million in revenue for the first half of 2020, making it one of precious few profitable tech startups to go public.
- Existing investor Silver Lake agreed to buy another $100 million of stock via the IPO. Prior to the IPO, Silver Lake had a 35.3% ownership stake.
- Other investors include Francisco Partners (23.7% pre-IPO stake) and Spectrum Equity (15.4%),