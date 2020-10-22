9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Goldman Sachs settles Malaysian bribery case for $2.9 billion

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay more than $2.9 billion to the U.S. government to settle charges surrounding its role in facilitating the $6.5 billion 1MDB fraud.

The big picture: The fine comes after Goldman previously agreed to pay Hong Kong regulators $350 million, and another $2.5 billion to the government of Malaysia, plus the restitution of $1.4 billion in assets.

  • The investment bank's Malaysian subsidiary has also pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA.

The backdrop: Goldman played a central role in facilitating the 1MDB fraud, earning almost $600 million in fees on three bond deals from the deeply corrupt Malaysian fund. That's about 200 times more than the normal amount a sovereign issuer would pay. Each time, as soon as Goldman provided the money to 1MDB, corrupt financier — and Goldman client — Jho Low would steal it.

  • Low is in hiding, but two former Goldman bankers, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, have been arrested for their role in the fraud. Leissner has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January; Ng has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in March.
  • Goldman CEO David Solomon and his predecessor Lloyd Blankfein are both having some of their previous pay clawed back by the bank, The Wall Street Journal reports.

What they're saying: Acting assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Rabbit has charged Goldman with paying a whopping $1.6 billion in bribes, which he said is "the largest amount of bribes ever paid by a company in violation of the FCPA."

Axios
Oct 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Report: Goldman to settle DOJ probe into Malaysia's 1MDB for over $2B

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Goldman Sachs has agreed with the Department of Justice to pay over $2 billion for the bank's role in Malaysia's multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The settlement, expected to be announced within days, would allow Goldman Sachs to avoid a criminal conviction in the U.S. over the bribery and money laundering scandal that saw three of its former bankers banned for life from the banking industry by the Federal Reserve Board.

Zachary Basu
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Former top GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged for foreign lobbying

Elliot Broidy (R) with business executive Fred Sands (L). Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Pepperdine University

Elliott Broidy, the former deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, appears set to plead guilty to conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent by lobbying the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the massive Malaysian embezzlement scheme 1MDB, according to a court filing.

Why it matters: Broidy is the latest 2016 Trump campaign associate to face criminal charges, joining former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy chairman Rick Gates, chief executive Steve Bannon, adviser Michael Flynn, outside adviser Roger Stone and fellow deputy finance chairman Michael Cohen.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
41 mins ago - Technology

Facebook Oversight Board begins hearing appeals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Facebook Oversight Board announced Thursday that some Facebook and Instagram users can now submit appeals to the Oversight Board for an independent review of their own content removals.

Why it matters: The board, a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, will begin hearing cases from users ahead of the U.S. election.

