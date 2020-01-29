Goldman Sachs holds its first investor day

The takeaway: For the first time, the firm released earnings targets and talked openly and in detail about its plans and aspirations — aiming in part to appease shareholders who want to see Goldman's stock price rise.

Among the targets: at least 13% return on equity within three years (vs. 10% in 2019) and an efficiency ratio — a measure of how well banks manage costs relative to revenue — of approximately 60% (lower is better; the figure was 68% last year).

Top priorities include expanding the three-year-old consumer bank, Marcus, which has so far attracted 5 million customers, $60 billion in deposits, and $7 billion in loans, which include balances on its Apple-branded credit card. (Those numbers are teeny in the world of big consumer banks.)

This year, Marcus will introduce wealth management and investment options; checking will come in 2021.

Other big GS plans: to expand payment processing for companies and other large institutions (a division called "transaction banking") and widen adoption of Marquee, an online data and analytics tool for institutional investors.

Goldman is hiring hundreds of financial advisors globally to ramp up its money management business.

The firm will spend $750 billion over the next decade on "sustainable economic growth."

"One Goldman Sachs," a motto and initiative that Solomon started on his first day as CEO, was a constant refrain among the day's speakers. In his opening remarks, Solomon called it a "firmwide effort to simplify the way to engage with our clients, and deliver all of our capabilities in a more holistic fashion."

"The whole industry grew up in selling products in silos," Solomon said, adding that this mentality has to change.

"This is a very important pivot," not just for Goldman, but for the whole industry.

Yes, but: Some analysts asked Solomon whether tinkering with businesses like investment banking and M&A — where the firm is the market leader — made sense.

Solomon said Goldman was aiming for "more consistent and durable revenues."

And: "Investment banking is truly the front end of Goldman Sachs. And a key element of our firmwide strategy is improving the access that the rest of the firm has to this great corporate franchise."

Another question — addressed to a panel on sustainability — was how talk about enlightened policies squared with the Malaysian corruption scandal that cost the firm money and reputation last year.

Solomon said earlier in the day that the so-called 1MDB scandal made him "acutely aware of how the actions of a few” could mar a company’s brand.

The bottom line: The "new" Goldman, with a relaxed dress code and a CEO who moonlights as a D.J., says it's committed to transparency, long-term growth and putting clients first.

“Our purpose is to advance sustainable economic growth and financial opportunity," Solomon said. "We are proud advocates for capitalism.”

