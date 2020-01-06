Russell Crowe couldn't accept his Golden Globe in person because he's "in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires," said Jennifer Aniston, who accepted the award on his behalf Sunday, delivering his message on climate change.
"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future."
