GM’s head of electric vehicles on the company’s 2025 ambitions

General Motors this week slammed the brakes on a deal with electric truck company Nikola, but it doesn’t matter much for GM’s longer-term electric ambitions.

Axios Re:Cap examines the company’s investments in charging infrastructure, battery technology and new models with Ken Morris, GM’s vice president for autonomous and electric vehicles.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

What the market thinks of Nikola's GM deal

Data: FactSet Chart: Axios Visuals

Nikola Corp.'s stock plummeted yesterday on the news that GM was no longer taking an equity stake in the electric and fuel cell truck company or planning to build its now-kaput Badger pickup.

Yes, but: Nikola will still use GM tech for their planned semitrucks under the scaled-back deal, and some analysts still see an upside.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

EV truck maker Lion Electric to go public via SPAC merger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Lion Electric, an electric truck and bus company, is going public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Northern Genesis Acquisition.

Why it matters: It's the latest in what's becoming a big collection of EV and EV-adjacent companies forgoing traditional IPOs and instead going the SPAC route.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Technology

Hyundai makes its move on electric vehicle tech

Hyundai's EV architecture. Photo courtesy of Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group says it's developed the in-house technology to thrive in the emerging market for electric vehicles as they prepare to unveil a suite of new models over the next several years.

Driving the news: The company yesterday took the wraps off "E-GMP," the Korean automakers' first dedicated EV platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

