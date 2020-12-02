Get the latest market trends in your inbox
General Motors this week slammed the brakes on a deal with electric truck company Nikola, but it doesn’t matter much for GM’s longer-term electric ambitions.
Axios Re:Cap examines the company’s investments in charging infrastructure, battery technology and new models with Ken Morris, GM’s vice president for autonomous and electric vehicles.