1 hour ago - Economy & Business

GM shutters Maven car-sharing service

Joann Muller

General Motors is winding down Maven, its car-sharing business, which fell victim to both the societal and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: With its factories shuttered and car demand plummeting, GM needs to shore up its finances to support its core business. Besides, the idea of car-sharing is less appealing when you don't know who drove the vehicle before you and whether they left any germs behind.

Maven had already pulled out of certain cities last May, as GM struggled to adapt to the rapidly evolving mobility business.

  • When the coronavirus struck, the company suspended remaining Maven services.
  • Now it is shuttering the business entirely. Maven employed 45 people, most of whom will stay with GM.
  • Maven boss Sigal Cordeiro will move to GM’s Global Innovation organization as the executive director of sales, marketing and partnerships.

What they're saying: “We’ve gained extremely valuable insights from operating our own car-sharing business,” said Pamela Fletcher, GM's vice president of global innovation. “Our learnings and developments from Maven will go on to benefit and accelerate the growth of other areas of GM business.”

Dion Rabouin

How many big companies got PPP loans

As Congress pushes closer to extending a second round of relief payments to small businesses after its $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funds in two weeks, banks are facing severe backlash over their handling of the program.

Driving the news: A class-action lawsuit on behalf of small business owners alleges JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank prioritized larger loan applications over small ones in order to collect larger processing fees.

9 hours ago - Economy & Business
Kendall Baker

"The Last Dance" becomes must-watch quarantine TV

"The Last Dance" premiered Sunday on ESPN, marking the first time in nearly two months that the sports world sat down to watch something together.

Why it matters: In addition to entertaining millions of self-quarantined fans, the 10-part Chicago Bulls-focused documentary will give ESPN a tentpole event to build its programming around, while providing sportswriters and other content creators (i.e. all of social media) with fresh source material during these sports-less times.

Apr 20, 2020 - Sports
Jeff Tracy

How sporting goods stores are surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Even with organized sports on hiatus, plenty of sports-related businesses have soldiered on, hoping to weather the storm and come out the other side of this pandemic relatively unscathed.

The state of play: "We have hundreds of mom and pop stores [selling on our platform], so we've been trying to support them and put their stories front and center," Brendan Candon, CEO of online marketplace SidelineSwap, tells Axios.

7 hours ago - Sports