50 mins ago - Economy & Business

GM and Honda look to develop more vehicles together

GM and Honda collaborated on the design of the Cruise Origin, a robotaxi prototype in San Francisco. Photo: Cruise

In a sign of the times, GM and Honda said this week they're looking to develop more vehicles together, sharing platforms and propulsion systems across their product lineups in North America.

Why it matters: Automakers have already been forming strategic alliances to collaborate on expensive technologies like connected, self-driving electric cars. But the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the industry, heightening the need for cost savings on core products, too.

Details: For now, it's just an agreement to explore a strategic alliance, but the two companies have been partners for 20 years, so a broader deal is likely.

  • In recent years they have collaborated on futuristic projects like fuel cells and the Cruise Origin robotaxi, unveiled in January.
  • In April, Honda announced it would develop two electric vehicles on GM's new Ultium battery platform and embed them with GM's OnStar connected services technology.
  • Now, they're talking about pooling resources on everything from vehicle engineering to purchasing parts and manufacturing.

What they're saying: "This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility innovation by freeing up additional resources. Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today's vehicle portfolio," GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
8 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The great battery race

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The promise of a new generation of low-cost, long-lasting batteries is catalyzing a long-awaited shift to electric vehicles.

Why it matters: Two big obstacles stand in the way of widespread EV adoption: cost and driving range. But steady advancements in battery technology are already helping to mitigate both issues, and could make electric cars more affordable and desirable to consumers within just a few years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nation's largest police union endorses Trump

Photo: Getty Images

The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 26,347,573 — Total deaths: 869,600 — Total recoveries: 17,560,810Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 6,151,391 — Total deaths: 186,834 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,381,085Map.
  3. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depressionHow "COVID fatigue" clouds judgment.
  4. Business: U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August.
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow