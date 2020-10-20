1 hour ago - Economy & Business

GM to invest more than $2 billion in U.S. to expand electric vehicles

The battery-powered Cadillac Lyriq, coming in 2022.

General Motors said Tuesday it will invest $2 billion to renovate a Tennessee factory for electric vehicle production, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq in 2022.

Why it matters: The Spring Hill assembly plant near Nashville will become GM's third U.S. manufacturing site for electric vehicles in a bet-the-company pivot away from conventional gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

  • GM plans to unveil at least 20 new EVs globally by 2023, including the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, which will be unveiled later Tuesday.

The big picture: Since March 2019, GM has pledged to invest $4.5 billion for EV production in the U.S..

  • Plans include a $2.2 billion EV factory in Detroit and $300 million to expand another Michigan factory for EV production.
  • A GM joint venture with South Korea's LG Chem is investing another $2.3 billion to build battery cells in Lordstown, Ohio, not far from a huge GM car factory that shut down in 2019.
  • The EV factory investments will create some 3,700 new U.S. jobs.
  • Separately, GM is investing an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to EV production.

What they're saying: “We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”


World

China embraces hostage diplomacy



The Chinese government is threatening to detain foreign citizens unless their home governments do what Beijing demands. In some cases, China has already made good on those threats.

The big picture: This marks a potential evolution of China's "wolf warrior diplomacy" to outright rogue state behavior, putting it in the company of countries like North Korea and Iran, which have also engaged in hostage diplomacy.


Technology

Justice Department sues Google over alleged search monopoly



The Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Why it matters: The long-awaited suit is Washington's first major blow against the tech giants that many on both the right and left argue have grown too large and powerful. Still, this is just step one in what could be a lengthy and messy court battle.


Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard



  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million infections.
