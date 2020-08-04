UN head says global school closures could cause "generational catastrophe"

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the largest disruption of education in history, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Over 1 billion students were affected by closures in more than 160 countries in mid-July. Guterres warned the situation could lead to "a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities."

He added that at least 40 million more children around the world have missed out on education "in their critical preschool year."

The big picture: The pandemic has exacerbated what Guterres called the world's "learning crisis."

More than 250 million children were already out of school before the pandemic, and only a quarter of people in developing countries left school "with basic skills."

What he's saying: "We are at a defining moment for the world’s children and young people," Guterres said.