Global response to Venezuelan refugee crisis falling short

By the numbers: At the current rate of more than 5,000 people fleeing the country per day, there will be more than 5 million Venezuelan refugees by the end of 2019 and more than 7 million by the end of 2020.

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean currently host the vast majority of these refugees — roughly 1.6 million in Colombia, 900,000 in Peru, 400,000 in Chile and 350,000 in Ecuador, according to a UN report.

The impact: Receiving countries face a tremendous economic burden.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, Eduardo Stein, has estimated that addressing refugees’ needs will require $3,000 per refugee per year (almost $1.4 billion per year at current levels).

Per a Financial Times report, "The World Bank estimated the influx could shave 0.5% off Colombia’s gross domestic product in 2019."

Where it stands: International commitments to support refugee resettlement and expand social safety net programs have been far from adequate.

Through September, 95 organizations in 16 countries had committed only $738 million for 2019. The U.S., the largest donor, recently increased its commitment to $655 million, and EU countries agreed to do more at an October meeting in Brussels. But that still won't be enough.

By comparison, the international community — mostly the U.S. and EU countries — has directed $33 billion to Syria's 7 million refugees.

Between the lines: One factor constraining the response has been a belief — perpetuated by the Venezuelan opposition and former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton — that regime change is imminent and would simplify the return of refugees. Donor fatigue following the Syria and Rohingya tragedies may also have contributed.

The bottom line: Without greater international assistance, Venezuela's already struggling neighbors could be dragged down with it. A major public donor conference — led by the U.S., and free of regime change talk — will likely be needed to secure assistance equal to the challenges of this ongoing crisis.

Go deeper: Read the Global Americans report on the refugee crisis.

Christopher Sabatini is a senior research fellow at Chatham House, a lecturer at Columbia University and the director of Global Americans.