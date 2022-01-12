Sign up for our daily briefing

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were hottest ever recorded

Andrew Freedman
Expand chart
Data: Cheng, L. J, and Coauthors, 2022; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were the hottest ever recorded by humans, according to a new peer-reviewed study.

Driving the news: The research ties the warming trend conclusively to human emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas.

Why it matters: The oceans store at least 90% of the extra heat retained in the atmosphere from human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, and ocean warming is increasingly tied to extreme weather and climate events.

The new study — published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences — presents the first analysis of ocean heat content through 2021 from two different data sets.

  • Each clearly shows ocean temperatures reached new heights in 2021, continuing their sharp increase during the past several decades.

Details: The study found that the period since 1985 has seen an eightfold increase in ocean heat content when compared to the 1958 to 1985 period, and each decade since 1958 has been warmer than those that preceded it.

  • Seawater expands as it warms, yielding higher sea levels, more marine heat waves that can kill sensitive coral reefs, and other ecosystem changes.
  • Warmer waters can also yield faster intensification of tropical storms and hurricanes, as was seen with Hurricane Ida last year, and help boost heavy precipitation and fuel severe weather well inland, as occurred in the Midwest during December of last year.

What they're saying: "The oceans will continue to warm until net carbon emissions go to zero. Ocean warming is destabilizing Antarctic ice shelves and threatens massive (meters) of sea level rise if we don’t act," said study co-author Michael Mann of Penn State University, in an email.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Jan 10, 2022 - Energy & Environment

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021

Expand chart
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Just-released data reveals the scope and details of U.S. carbon emissions increases as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting how White House climate goals may slip out of reach absent major new policies.

Driving the news: America's emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases increased in 2021 compared to 2020, largely due to a jump in coal use, according to a new report from the climate consulting firm the Rhodium Group.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Jan 10, 2022 - Energy & Environment

U.S. had its second-highest total of billion dollar climate disasters in 2021

A home burns in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville, Colo., on Dec. 30, 2021. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Last year featured the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record in the contiguous U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Why it matters: The extreme events of 2021 affected the public health of millions of Americans, destroyed homes and upended livelihoods, and demonstrated the escalating human and financial costs of global warming.

Erin Doherty
17 hours ago - World

Thousands without power in Buenos Aires amid heat wave

People sit in a cafe in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 11 during a heat wave. Photo: Florencia Martin/picture alliance via Getty Images

Thousands of homes are without power in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires due to a large-scale power outage, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The power outage comes as a heat wave scorches the city, bringing temperatures above 104°F, some of the highest in the world.

