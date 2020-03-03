1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Global manufacturing sees steepest contraction since 2009 as coronavirus impacts China

Dion Rabouin
Data: JPMorgan; Chart: Axios Visuals

The global manufacturing industry fell into contraction in February, largely as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, dragging down the world's index.

The state of play: It was the steepest contraction since 2009, JPMorgan reported, "as demand, international trade and supply chains were severely disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak."

  • "Output fell across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods industries, with the steepest drop at investment goods producers."

Between the lines: The numbers may even be too optimistic, says Nikhil Sanghani, assistant economist at Capital Economics. He notes "two key reasons" the readings, especially in emerging countries like China, Brazil and India that drive global growth and manufacturing, understate the toll of the outbreak's impact.

  • "First, the large drops in the suppliers’ delivery times component of the PMIs in most countries added to headline indices. This index is inverted as, in normal times, longer delivery times reflect strong demand causing bottlenecks. But now, it is a symptom of disruption to production."
  • "Second, the February survey period preceded the jump in cases outside of China. Most surveys were conducted around 12th to 20th February, yet there has been a surge in coronavirus cases since then. This is particularly so in Korea where measures taken to contain the virus, including a shutdown of Daegu (the country’s fourth largest city), will limit manufacturing activity."

Watch this space: "The upshot is that the manufacturing PMIs outside of China will probably weaken in March," Sanghani says.

Go deeper: The growing coronavirus recession threat

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: China reports drop in cases as virus spreads globally

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

China's National Heath Commission reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on the mainland Tuesday — the lowest for more than a month. But outside the country, the number of infections was increasing, including in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 91,000 people in over 70 countries and territories. The countries with the most cases outside China are South Korea (more than 4,800), Italy (over 2,000) and Iran (more than 1,500). The global death toll from the novel coronavirus soared past 3,100 by Tuesday morning.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

U.S. services and manufacturing sink in February

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. economy has taken a significant hit so far in February, due in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

By the numbers: The all-important U.S. services sector contracted for the first time in four years, data released Friday from IHS Markit showed, and fell to its lowest level in more than six years.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion RabouinJoann Muller

The global economic threat of the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus has the potential to be as damaging to the global economy as the U.S.-China trade war, economists tell Axios, and if not contained could wreak havoc on businesses across the globe, with great uncertainty over how bad things could get.

Why it matters: The epicenter of the virus is China, which is now the world's top trading nation and largest commodity buyer, and the no. 1 trading partner for many of the world's biggest economies, including Germany and Japan, which both are suffering already from anemic growth.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Economy & Business