Glen Tullman does it again

Axios

Health tech veteran Glen Tullman keeps spawning unicorns. 🦄 Transcarent, a consumer-directed health care navigation company launched and led by Tullman, raised $200 million in a Series C round.

Why it matters: The funding brings Transcarent’s total capital raised to $298 million in just over one year, placing its valuation at $1.62 billion, Forbes reports.

  • Transcarent has now surpassed pre-IPO funding levels of his first endeavor, Livongo — whose $18.5 billion union with Teladoc last year marked the largest digital health merger in history.
  • Kinnevik and Human Capital led the round, joined by Ally Bridge Group, General Catalyst, 7wireVentures and existing investors.

That tops the $237 million raised by Livongo ahead of its 2019 public debut before it collected another $355 million in its $2.55 billion IPO.

Our thought bubble: That's a lot of $$ for Tullman. Again.

  • Tullman since 2013 has single-handedly raked in some $890 million via the two ventures. This time around, the speed of fundraising is considerably faster.
  • The former longtime CEO of Allscripts and founder of 7wireVentures already made a lot of money for Kinnevik and General Catalyst — investors in Livongo.
  • Hence, with more dry powder available and Tullman's reputation and track record growing bigger, it's no surprise past (and new) investors ran quickly to work with him again.

The bottom line: Keep this unicorn on your 2022 watchlist.

Erin Brodwin
Jan 11, 2022 - Economy & Business

Scoop: Medicaid-focused Circulo acquires primary care startup Huddle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Circulo Health, an Ohio-based insurance startup focused on people who use Medicaid, has quietly acquired primary care provider Huddle Health, Axios has learned. Circulo is also said to have partnered with telehealth startup Brave Health to deliver tele-psychiatry services.

Why it matters: Much of the recent healthcare buzz has focused on using tech to provide affluent people with more convenient, comprehensive care. That’s left people who use Medicaid or Medicare — notably, those most in need of care — behind.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Andrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is seeking an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his communications with former President Trump.

Why it matters: McCarthy is the highest-ranking elected official the committee has asked for information. It's a clear sign that the panel sees nobody as off-limits.

