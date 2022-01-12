Glen Tullman does it again

Health tech veteran Glen Tullman keeps spawning unicorns. 🦄 Transcarent, a consumer-directed health care navigation company launched and led by Tullman, raised $200 million in a Series C round.

Why it matters: The funding brings Transcarent’s total capital raised to $298 million in just over one year, placing its valuation at $1.62 billion, Forbes reports.

Transcarent has now surpassed pre-IPO funding levels of his first endeavor, Livongo — whose $18.5 billion union with Teladoc last year marked the largest digital health merger in history.

Kinnevik and Human Capital led the round, joined by Ally Bridge Group, General Catalyst, 7wireVentures and existing investors.

That tops the $237 million raised by Livongo ahead of its 2019 public debut before it collected another $355 million in its $2.55 billion IPO.

Our thought bubble: That's a lot of $$ for Tullman. Again.

Tullman since 2013 has single-handedly raked in some $890 million via the two ventures. This time around, the speed of fundraising is considerably faster.

The former longtime CEO of Allscripts and founder of 7wireVentures already made a lot of money for Kinnevik and General Catalyst — investors in Livongo.

Hence, with more dry powder available and Tullman's reputation and track record growing bigger, it's no surprise past (and new) investors ran quickly to work with him again.

The bottom line: Keep this unicorn on your 2022 watchlist.

