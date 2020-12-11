Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine delayed until late 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced on Friday that their coronavirus vaccine program would be delayed until late 2021 in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Why it matters: It's a blow to hopes that the U.S. will have an array of vaccines available for distribution by early 2021. The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed paid the companies $2.1 billion over the summer to cover some manufacturing costs and purchase an initial batch of 100 million doses.

The state of play: GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said they plan to launch another study in February that will include comparing its vaccines to an authorized one. If the results are promising, Phase 3 trials — which were scheduled to begin next month — could start in the second quarter of next year, moving the vaccine's possible availability to the third or fourth quarter.

  • The companies said "interim results showed an immune response comparable to patients who recovered from COVID-19 in adults aged 18 to 49 years."
  • "Insufficient response in older adults demonstrates the need to refine the concentration of antigen in order to provide high-level immune response across all age groups," they added.
  • The new study will receive support from Operation Warp Speed and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The big picture: At the moment, only Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines await an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration.

  • An FDA advisory panel on Thursday recommended that the agency proceed with issuing an EUA, which could come as soon as this weekend.
  • Earlier this week, it was revealed that the federal government had declined an offer from Pfizer to purchase more doses, saying it was "confident" they'd receive enough doses from Pfizer and other manufacturers, including Moderna.

What they're saying: "[W]e are disappointed by the delay announced today," Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi, said. "We have identified the path forward and remain confident and committed to bringing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine."

  • "The results of the study are not as we hoped ... It is also clear that multiple vaccines will be needed to contain the pandemic," Roger Connor, president of GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines, said.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

A care home staff receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 9. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday in a 17-4 vote that included one abstention.

Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the vaccine within days. If the emergency use authorization is approved, millions of doses will be shipped to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents, though the general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring, according to AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
18 hours ago - Science

The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunity

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Once 75%–80% of people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, there should be strong enough herd immunity that we can return to normal activities, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

Driving the news: The FDA is meeting with outside experts today as the agency considers granting an emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine. A similar meeting is slated for next week to discuss a vaccine developed by Moderna.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
13 hours ago - Health

Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions

Health care workers put on personal protective equipment before people arrive at a drive through testing site for coronavirus in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images

Governors in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia announced fresh coronavirus restrictions for their states on Thursday as the number of cases across the U.S. climbs.

Driving the news: The U.S. recorded 221,267 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a record 3,124 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow