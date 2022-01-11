Girl Scout cookies come to DoorDash

The Girl Scouts are jumping into the gig economy.

Driving the news: The youth organization said Tuesday that it’ll offer delivery of its signature cookies through DoorDash this year — in addition to the usual sales routes.

In the first selling seasons of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts hosted “virtual cookie booths and drive-thru contactless cookie stands.”

This time around, local Girl Scouts will track orders, fulfill them and manage inventory while DoorDash will handle the rest.

Our thought bubble: Anything to get our yearly fix of Peanut Butter Patties (Nathan) or Samoas (Hope).