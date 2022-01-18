Gilead says ring of drug suppliers sold counterfeit HIV medication

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The Gilead Sciences in Foster City, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Drugmaker Gilead alleges a ring of drug suppliers and distributors sold over 85,000 counterfeit bottles of its HIV medication to pharmacies over the past two years, Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday.
Why it matters: Suppliers bought many of the illicit drugs from homeless or addicted HIV patients and resold them with fake documents, often at cheaper prices, a Gilead spokesperson told the Journal.
- The company is suing "dozens of defendants, including marketers, suppliers and distributors" per the Journal, for violations of trademark laws and participation in a racketeering conspiracy, among other accusations.
Details: Because Biktarvy and Descovy — the two HIV treatments primarily involved in the case — are delivered to pharmacies in sealed bottles, the suppliers were able to fake documentation and packaging for the counterfeit pills. These pills were often over-the-counter painkillers and antipsychotic drugs, according to Gilead.
- One patient was unable to speak or walk after unknowingly taking the antipsychotic drug, per WSJ.
- Gilead filed a lawsuit with its allegations in July but the case was unsealed on Tuesday.
- After an investigation and court-approved civil seizures, Gilead asked a judge to ban defendants from selling its medications, "whether genuine or counterfeit," WSJ reports.
What they're saying: "Gilead has uncovered and stopped a complex and criminal enterprise distributing counterfeit Gilead HIV medication through the legitimate U.S. supply chain," the company spokesperson told WSJ.
- Several of the defendants have denied the allegations in court documents, claiming they never knowingly sold counterfeit medications.
- Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.