Returning unwanted gifts this holiday season is becoming so expensive for retailers that they just might let customers keep the products — and issue refunds anyway.

Why it matters: The cost of online returns is soaring, contributing to increased prices, product shortages and supply chain stress.

The big picture: Returning a $50 item is expected to cost an average of $33, up 59% from 2020, according to Optoro, a returns processor.

Worker shortages and supply chain problems are taking a toll, Optoro CEO Tobin Moore tells Axios.

About three in 10 online purchases are returned, according to CBRE Supply Chain.

The impact: Retailers are expected to pass on the cost of returns in the form of higher prices.

“The consumer pays the price of a free return,” Columbia Business School retail studies professor Mark Cohen told Today.

Some retailers, namely Amazon, sometimes tell returners to keep it. It would cost them too much to process a return, Moore says.

But, but, but: Don’t try to game the system to get free stuff.

“There's tracking involved that will determine whether or not consumers are taking advantage of the system,” adds Moore.

State of play: The challenge for online retailers is to process returns quickly and get the goods back onto their virtual shelves, minimizing depreciation.

“The faster you can get a good back to stock, the more you can avoid markdowns,” Moore says.

Yet online items that are returned are often discarded, donated or repurposed for sale through an alternative route.

Don’t shed any holiday tears for retailers, though. They just recorded a sales increase of 8.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, compared to 2020, according to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM. That included an 11% increase in online sales.

What's next: A rising number of shoppers are returning goods bought online to physical stores, the Wall Street Journal reports.