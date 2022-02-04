Tango Gameworks’ upcoming action-adventure game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, weaves folklore, elegant fighting and evil spirits into a supernatural story.

The details: Ghostwire: Tokyo is a PlayStation 5 and PC title being developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

A recent demo of Ghostwire: Tokyo shown to press, which takes place hours into the game, followed Akito — the game’s hero — through a modern-day Tokyo as he navigates the supernatural.

Akito’s goal is straightforward: He’s tracking down Hannya, the mysterious mastermind behind the city’s strange and sudden disappearances, in order to find his sister.

Akito isn’t alone. A ghost hunter-turned-spirit called KK has fused with him and provides guidance — and banter — as Akito faces off against “visitors” — hostile supernatural forces.

Akito’s method of fighting back is mystic. By making specific hand gestures, he can use supernatural energy to tame the evil around him.

He relies on elemental attacks like wind and fire, each of which has its own strengths and fighting style.

Our thoughts: The game itself is beautiful, occasionally slipping into dreamlike moments where its world shifts into nightmarish hallways, surrealist backdrops and more.

Combat looks stylish and smooth. One particularly interesting attack involves harnessing cat’s cradle-like strands of energy to destroy several foes at once.

Why it matters: The game is a highly anticipated title from the studio that made survival horror series The Evil Within, featuring several veteran horror developers.

The studio is headed by Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami, though he stepped back from directing games after The Evil Within.

Ikumi Nakamura, known for her work on Bayonetta, The Evil Within, was serving as Ghostwire: Tokyo’s creative director until she left the company in 2019 due to health concerns.

Kenji Kimura of Tekken fame is currently the game’s director.

What’s next: Ghostwire: Tokyo launches March 25.

