Trump's new impeachment mantra: "Get over it"

President Trump's 2020 campaign says it's releasing a line of merchandise featuring a new slogan: "Get over it."
Context: The line comes from Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who declared in a press conference yesterday that Michael McKinley, a longtime diplomat who resigned over political interference in foreign policy, should "get over it."
“What you're seeing now, I believe, is a group of mostly career bureaucrats who are saying, you know, 'I don't like President Trump's politics so I'm going to participate in this witch hunt that they're undertaking on the Hill.'"— Mick Mulvaney
That press conference made a big splash for another reason: Mulvaney said Trump had engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine — withholding military aid pending an investigation into a debunked theory about 2016 election interference.
- Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement that the new slogan was pointed at Democrats "obsessed with theatrical witch hunts against their political rivals."
- But Mulvaney's quote also reveals the suspicion of career public servants like McKinley, several of whom have recently accused Trump of pursuing his own interests, rather than the country's.
