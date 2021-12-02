Sign up for our daily briefing

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

Photo: John MacDougall - Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports.

State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.

  • Merkel said unvaccinated individuals won't be allowed to go into all businesses except essential ones like grocery stores and pharmacies.
  • Germany is also considering a national vaccine mandate that would go into effect in February 2022, Merkel added.

By the numbers: Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has recorded 5,977,208 confirmed coronavirus cases and 102,178 deaths.

  • On Thursday, 73,209 new cases were recorded, compared to the 67,186 new cases reported Wednesday.

What she's saying: "The situation in our country is serious with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are reaching the limits of the response capacity in our hospitals," Merkel said, according to a translation from DW News.

  • She said the restrictive measures are an "act of national solidarity so that we can reduce the rate of infections and ease the burden on our public health systems."

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The travel bans and border closures prompted by the Omicron variant likely won't fully prevent its spread, but that won't stop countries from leaning on the measures.

Why it matters: The rapid speed at which countries turned to travel bans with the emergence of Omicron indicates border controls will increasingly become a weapon against infectious disease — whether or not public health experts agree they are effective.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
21 hours ago - Health

First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Dec. 1. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The first known U.S. case of the Omicron variant was detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case was detected in a traveler returning from South Africa who was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms, according to the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 1, 2021 - Health

CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers

Travelers with their luggage arrive at a COVID-19 testing location at the airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night that it is working to impose stricter testing requirements for international travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The big picture: The new rules would require all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to show a negative test taken a day before their flight to the U.S. Currently, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to show a test taken no more than three days before their departure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow