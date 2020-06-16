1 hour ago - Health

Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The German government will invest €300 million for a 23% ownership stake in CureVac, a VC-backed mRNA biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The deal is intended to prevent CureVac from relocating or being acquired by a foreign investor, reflecting increased global protectionism around coronavirus drugs.

The backdrop: In March, a German newspaper reported that the Trump administration had discussed buying CureVac, sparking outrage in Germany.

  • CureVac is majority-owned owned by SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp, via his VC firm, while other backers include Eli Lilly, Baillie Gifford, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The bottom line: "It's not clear whether Germany will seek to gain preferential access to the [CureVac] vaccine should it come through testing." — Ben Adams, FierceBiotech

Go deeper: Moderna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 8,065,966 — Total deaths: 437,604 — Total recoveries — 3,898,799Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,115,079 — Total deaths: 116,191 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes
  5. World: U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to all but essential travel until July 21 — Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats subpoena two whistleblowers over allegations of DOJ politicization

Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced on Tuesday he has issued subpoenas for two Department of Justice whistleblowers as part of the committee's probe into alleged politicization of the agency under President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Why it matters: One of the officials, Aaron Zelinsky, resigned from the team that was prosecuting Trump associate Roger Stone after Barr intervened to soften Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerKia Kokalitcheva
51 mins ago - Technology

Shopify goes after Amazon with new Walmart deal

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, having sealed major deals with Facebook and now Walmart, is seizing the pandemic moment to put together a challenge to industry giant Amazon.

Driving the news: On Monday, Walmart said it will open its online marketplace, which reaches 120 million monthly visitors, to Shopify's more than 1 million business clients. That means Walmart shoppers will be able to find goods from some Shopify merchants.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow