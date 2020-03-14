1 hour ago - Technology

A center for shaping new technology

Bryan Walsh

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

On March 11, the Atlantic Council launched the GeoTech Center, a new think tank that will focus on the social impact of emerging technologies like AI, synthetic biology, personalized medicine and more.

Why it matters: How these technologies develop in the years ahead will have enormous impacts on society. The experts behind the GeoTech Center believe the government, the private sector and the public need to take an active role in understanding and shaping the use of "technology for good."

I spoke with David Bray, a technologist who will be running the new center. A quick excerpt of our conversation follows:

What's your aim for the center?

The hope here is that we can understand how these technologies are changing the nation, and define what we mean when we say "technology for good."

What are some of the downsides you see from emerging technology?

Technology by itself won't inherently strengthen open and pluralistic societies. It may disproportionately be advantageous to more autocratic societies. We want to figure out how to engage policymakers and private sector leaders to try to ensure that technology can benefit open societies like ours.

How will the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic influence your work?

I'm hoping this helps us realize that we need to work across sectors and partisan divides. We don't want this outbreak to demonstrate that it's better to be living in a more heavily surveilled state than in a more open one.

The bottom line: Technology isn't neutral, and active choices will help shape new advances in a way that serves democratic values.

Ina Fried

Exclusive: Global trust in the tech industry is slipping

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The backlash against Big Tech has long flourished among pundits and policymakers, but a new survey suggests it's beginning to show up in popular opinion as well.

Driving the news: New data from Edelman out Tuesday finds that trust in tech companies is declining and that people trust cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence less than they do the industry overall.

Ina Fried

Tech experts say advances in digital technology will hurt democracy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Advances in digital technology are likely to erode trust and harm democracy around the world between now and 2030, according to a plurality of tech experts surveyed for a new Pew Research report.

Why it matters: Online misinformation is already causing a mix of actual harm and widespread fears, and advances like deepfakes are likely to intensify the challenges citizens face.

Bryan Walsh

The megatrends that will shape the 21st century

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

An enormous amount of change has been crammed into the first two decades of the 21st century — but what’s coming next will break every speed record.

The big picture: The world is being buffeted by rapid yet uneven advances in technology that will revamp work and what it means to be human. At the same time, fundamental demographic changes will alter democracies and autocracies alike while the effects of climate change accumulate, physically redrawing our globe.

