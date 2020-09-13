2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia officer fired after viral videos show him punching Black man

A sheriff's deputy in Georgia was fired on Sunday for "excessive use of force" after videos surfaced on social media showing him pinning and repeatedly punching Roderick Walker, a Black man, while attempting to detain him this past Friday.

The state of play: The Clayton County sheriff had ordered a bond courtesy for Walker, but it was rejected because he has a felony probation warrant out for "cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a failure to appear," according to the sheriff's office. Walker received medical treatment and is currently being monitored in jail.

  • The move to fire the officer is an administrative action, and a criminal investigation has been turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

What they're saying: Walker's attorney Shean Williams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "Our client was asked for his ID and he responded that he did not have it and didn’t need it since he was not driving. He inquired why he was being asked for his ID. That response obviously did not sit well with the officer.”

  • “Our client ends up being beaten in his face and throughout his body to the point he goes unconscious all because of an alleged traffic violation.”
  • “Representing people of color, I often see where officers are escalating violence with actions disproportionate to the circumstances. There’s no reason that a traffic violation should end up with someone being beaten in the manner that Mr. Walker was beaten."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 LA County sheriff’s deputies critically wounded in shooting

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were critically wounded in a shooting after being "ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle" in Compton, California, Saturday, the department tweeted.

Details: Police were looking for the gunman, who "opened fire without warning or provocation," per the department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news briefing one of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother and the other is a 24-year-old man.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
6 mins ago - Technology

SoftBank is selling chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion

SoftBank announced Sunday that it is selling Arm, whose chip designs power most modern phone processors, to Nvidia for $40 billion.

Why it matters: The move gives Nvidia control of the core chip designs used by Apple, Qualcomm and others.

This story is breaking news. More details to come.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's econ warriors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden is seeding his advisory boards and transition team with center-left economists and Black and Hispanic leaders as he prepares to confront income inequality and racial disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Why it matters: The Democratic nominee is signaling that if he wins in November, his administration may pivot away from the pro-Wall Street sentiment that pervades not just Trump's White House, but also reigned in Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow