Book closes on Georgia governor's election hacking claim

Scott Rosenberg

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image

Georgia closed an investigation into its governor's accusation that Democrats had hacked state voter registration systems, concluding there was no evidence to support the charge.

Catch up fast: Two days before the polls opened in the 2018 Georgia governor's race, Brian Kemp — then Georgia's secretary of state, in charge of overseeing the election — made his explosive charge.

  • Kemp was also the Republican candidate for governor in the election he was overseeing. He went on to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams by a slim margin of a little over 1%.

Why it matters: Now, 16 months later, a state attorney's general investigation reports there was zero evidence for Kemp's charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

  • Democrats say the accusation was a lie intended to suppress votes. Kemp's office continues to refer to the incident as a "failed cyber intrusion."

One face-plant thing: The investigation reported that there was indeed an attempt at breaking into the state's election systems — by the Department of Homeland Security, which was asked to perform such tests by Kemp's office.

Rashaan Ayesh

Rep. Doug Collins rebuffs Trump's consideration for DNI

Photo: Patrick Semansky/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One Thursday night that he was considering nominating Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to be his next director of national intelligence, but Collins rebuffed that offer during an appearance on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Friday.

The state of play: Trump previously hinted he would intervene in the Senate race between Collins and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). The heated primary race between Collins and Loeffler has raised concerns among Republicans that Democrats could potentially win the special election for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.

Fadel Allassan

GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn blocks three election security bills

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) to pass three election security-related bills via "unanimous consent," calling them a "federal power grab."

Why it matters: Just last week, the third volume of a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report found that the U.S. government was "not well-postured" to counter Russian interference in 2016. The Democratic-controlled House passed several election security bills last year, but none have been taken up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Scott Rosenberg

After Iowa, thinking smarter about election security

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The big lesson from Iowa: Security is only a starting point in protecting elections. Usability, reliability and redundancy are just as important.

Why it matters: As long as election officials neglect software fundamentals and view security only as a matter of locking hackers out, we will keep facing trust-eroding system meltdowns like this week's Iowa caucus fiasco.

