Book closes on Georgia governor's election hacking claim

Georgia closed an investigation into its governor's accusation that Democrats had hacked state voter registration systems, concluding there was no evidence to support the charge.

Catch up fast: Two days before the polls opened in the 2018 Georgia governor's race, Brian Kemp — then Georgia's secretary of state, in charge of overseeing the election — made his explosive charge.

Kemp was also the Republican candidate for governor in the election he was overseeing. He went on to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams by a slim margin of a little over 1%.

Why it matters: Now, 16 months later, a state attorney's general investigation reports there was zero evidence for Kemp's charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Democrats say the accusation was a lie intended to suppress votes. Kemp's office continues to refer to the incident as a "failed cyber intrusion."

One face-plant thing: The investigation reported that there was indeed an attempt at breaking into the state's election systems — by the Department of Homeland Security, which was asked to perform such tests by Kemp's office.

