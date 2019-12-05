George Zimmerman filed a $100 million lawsuit Wednesday against the family of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black 17-year-old he fatally shot in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2012, the Miami Herald first reported.

Why it matters: The neighborhood watch volunteer was acquitted of homicide charges in the high-profile criminal case, which inspired the Black Lives Matter movement in which Martin's parents have been leading voices. Now, Zimmerman is suing them, a law enforcement agency and a publishing firm for "malicious prosecution" and defamation, per the Washington Post.

