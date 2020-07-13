33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Soros' foundation to invest $220 million in racial justice efforts

Photo: Popow/ullstein bild via Getty Images

George Soros' philanthropic group, the Open Society Foundations, announced Monday it will invest $220 million in racial justice organizations and leaders that "helped to create and now sustain the momentum towards racial equality."

Why it matters: The windfall "will immediately reshape the landscape of Black political and civil rights organizations" while positioning Soros' foundation "near the forefront of the protest movement," the New York Times' Astead Herndon writes.

  • Soros has been the target of right-wing and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in recent years because of his status as one of the most prominent liberal megadonors in the world.

Detials: A set of five-year grants totaling $150 million will be used to support emerging social justice groups like Black Voters Matter and Circle for Justice Innovations, as well as established civil rights groups like the Equal Justice Initiative and Repairers of the Breach.

  • The foundation will also pour another $70 million into efforts to reform policing and the criminal justice system.
  • Some of the money will be used for "nurturing the civic engagement of young people," many of whom are engaging in activism for the first time in the wake of George Floyd's death.

What they're saying:

“The success of this movement, the largest in U.S. history, will be measured over years, not weeks, and we cannot say that Black lives matter and not make a multi-year commitment to a strategy set by and centering Black leaders and organizations who changed America’s sense of what is possible."
— Tom Perriello, executive director of Open Society-U.S.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
2 mins ago - Health

Cuomo: New York will use formula to determine if it's safe to reopen schools

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that schools will only reopen if they meet scientific criteria that show the coronavirus is under control in their region, including a daily infection rate of below 5% over a 14-day average. "We’re not going to use our children as guinea pigs," he added.

The big picture: Cuomo's insistence that New York will rely on data to decide whether to reopen schools comes as President Trump and his administration continue an aggressive push to get kids back in the classroom as part of their efforts to juice the economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Health

WHO head: There will be no return to the "old normal" in near future

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Monday that "there will be no return to the 'old normal' for the foreseeable future," but that there is a "roadmap" for struggling countries to get the virus under control.

Why it matters: A record 230,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the WHO on Sunday, as total infections approach 13 million worldwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 12,970,605 — Total deaths: 570,220 — Total recoveries — 7,154,492Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,327,388— Total deaths: 135,295 — Total recoveries: 1,006,326 — Total tested: 40,282,176Map.
  3. Public health: WHO head: There will be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future.
  4. Politics: Mick Mulvaney: "We still have a testing problem in this country."
  5. World: Hong Kong Disneyland closing due to surge.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow