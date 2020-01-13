Mueller witness George Nader pleads guilty to child sex crime charges

George Nader, a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing child pornography and bringing a 14-year-old to the United States for sex, the Washington Post reports.

The backdrop: The Lebanese-American businessman came under scrutiny in the Mueller probe for acting as a conduit between Trump advisers and various Middle Eastern interests, including Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.