Call center software provider Genesys raises $580M

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Genesys, an SF-based cloud call center software provider led by former Skype CEO Tony Bates, raised $580 million led by Salesforce Ventures at a $21 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Investors love call centers and the software that drives them, even if they drive the rest of us to despair. Among those investors is Zoom, which recently failed to buy Genesys rival Five9, after its $14.7 billion offer was rejected by Five9 shareholders.

Return on investment: Permira bought Genesys from Alcatel-Lucent for just $1.5 billion in 2012, and then sold around a 24% stake in 2016 to Hellman & Friedman for $900 million. Other investors in the new round include BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners and ServiceNow Ventures.

The bottom line: "While organizations were already planning to take the traditional on-premises call center systems to the cloud prior to the pandemic, the move to remote work forced many companies to make the pivot more quickly. Now, companies are trying to go a step further and link call center software with programs like customer relations systems or marketing programs." — Joseph Williams, Bloomberg

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Kate Marino
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The billionaire balloon

Data: World Inequality Report 2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

The super-rich are getting stupid rich: New data out today shows the share of global wealth held by the richest slice of humanity swelled by almost a full percentage point during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The top 0.01% of individuals now hold about 11% of the world's wealth, compared to just over 10% in 2020, according to the "World Inequality Report 2022," written by Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
4 hours ago - Health

Omicron gives a shot to boosters

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Vaccination rates have ticked higher since the discovery of the Omicron variant, CDC data shows.

By the numbers: The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago.

