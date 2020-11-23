Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GM to recall millions of vehicles with Takata air bag inflators

General Motors world headquarters in Detroit, Mich. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday that General Motors must recall and repair any vehicle equipped with Takata air bag inflators, per AP.

Why it matters: The government agency said GM must recall nearly 6 million pickup trucks and SUVs from the 2007–2014 model years. Despite the automaker's multiple appeals to the NHTSA, this new regulation will cost the company around $1.2 billion.

  • Over 63 million Takata inflators have been recalled in the U.S., and over 100 million have been recalled worldwide.
  • GM will be especially affected by the recall of the Chevy Silverado, which is GM’s top-selling vehicle and one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S.
  • GM had petitioned the NHTSA four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, as the airbag inflators had been safe on the road and in testing.

The big picture: 27 people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators including 18 in the U.S, yet it took the agency more than four years to arrive at the decision to recall the vehicles.

  • “Based on this information and information provided to the petition’s public docket, NHTSA concluded that the GM inflators in question are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators,” the NHTSA said in a prepared statement.

What's next: The company has 30 days to give NHTSA a proposed schedule for notifying vehicle owners and starting the recall, the statement said.

  • The safety and trust of those who drive our vehicles is at the forefront of everything we do at General Motors,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Here's key information about the effective COVID-19 vaccines — Oxford University's 90%-effective vaccine — New deals in the COVID economy.
  2. Health: U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations keep breaking recordsWhy we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths — Americans line up for testing ahead of Thanksgiving.
  3. Travel: Air travel's COVID-created future — Over 1 million U.S. travelers flew on Friday, despite calls to avoid holiday travel.
  4. Politics: California governor and family in quarantine — Sen. Kelly Loeffler to continue quarantine — Operation Warp Speed leader: COVID vaccine push is "isolated from a political environment."
  5. World: England to impose stricter regional systemU.S. coronavirus hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Portugal to ban domestic travel for national holidays.
  6. Economy: The biggest pandemic labor market drags.
  7. Sports: Coronavirus precautions leave college basketball schedule in flux.
Zachary Basu
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition names first Cabinet nominees

Biden with John Kerry. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his nominations for top national security positions in his administration, tapping former Secretary of State John Kerry as his climate czar and former deputy national security adviser Avril Haines as director of national intelligence.

Why it matters: Haines, if confirmed, would make history as the first woman to oversee the U.S. intelligence community. Biden also plans to nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to become the first Latino secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

New deals in the COVID economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 is the macro horror of our lifetimes, and has destroyed or severely damaged countless businesses. But, like with most horribles, it also has created some opportunities.

Driving the news: Merck this morning announced an agreement to buy OncoImmune, a Maryland-based biotech that showed promising late-stage clinical results for a therapy that treats severe and critical coronavirus cases.

