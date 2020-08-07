GM toys with spinning off its electric vehicle business

Wall Street still views General Motors as yesterday's news, so one way for GM to get credit for its in-house capability is to spin off its electric vehicle operations as a stand-alone business.

Why it matters: Pure plays on electric vehicles are all the rage among investors — just look at Tesla's valuation.

Driving the news: GM on Thursday unveiled the Cadillac LYRIQ show car, a luxury crossover SUV that will be among the first based on GM's new modular electric vehicle platform and Ultium battery propulsion system.

It's among 20 EVs that GM plans to launch by 2023, including a reborn Hummer electric vehicle.

Context: The reveal came just a week after GM CEO Mary Barra opened the door to a potential electric vehicle spinoff in response to a question during a call with investment analysts.

"We are open to looking at and evaluate anything that we think is going to drive long-term shareholder value," she said, adding that "nothing is off the table."

In fact, GM had already floated the idea internally back in 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Today, the motivation looks even stronger with aspiring electric vehicle makers like Nikola, Fisker and Rivian attracting vast amounts of capital in both the public and private markets.

Yes, but: The downside is that if GM does lop off its electric vehicle business as a standalone entity, its core manufacturing business could look even less attractive to investors.