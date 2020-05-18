29 mins ago - Economy & Business

General Atlantic's Jio Platforms deal is a bet on India's digital transformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

General Atlantic agreed to invest $870 million into Jio Platforms, the telecom and tech subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, at a $65 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Jio is the world's largest mobile provider in the world's second-largest country, with around 35% market share and 400 million subscribers. It also is General Atlantic's largest-ever investment in Asia, despite a long history in the region.

  • This is Jio's fourth major investment in the past month, following infusions from Facebook ($5.7b), Silver Lake ($750m) and Vista Equity ($1.5b). Expect a few more deals to be announced shortly, with Jio to go public in a couple of years.

The bottom line: Investors are betting on Jio being the infrastructure for India's shift to digital, and becoming a local mobile champion in a country dominated by foreign players like Facebook/WhatsApp and Google.

May 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

Democrats line up against possible Uber-Grubhub merger

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Democratic politicians are coming out in strong opposition to a merger that doesn't yet exist.

Driving the news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted Sunday: "If Uber takes over Grubhub it isn’t good for competition and it isn’t good for you." That followed an even more bombastic statement from Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, who called the possible deal "a new low in pandemic profiteering."

Arrow48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI finds links between Pensacola gunman and Al Qaeda

Military personnel carry a transfer case for a service member who died in the Pensacola shooting. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The FBI uncovered cellphone evidence that links Al Qaeda to last year's shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., that killed three service members, the New York Times reports.

The state of play: The agency discovered that the gunman, a Saudi Air Force cadet training with the American military, communicated with an operative of a branch of the terrorist group who encouraged the attacks.

Arrow54 mins ago - World