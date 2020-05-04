1 hour ago - Axios Events

Gene Therapy and the Future of Disease Treatment

On Monday morning, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and Axios health care business reporter Bob Herman hosted a virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus on biomedical innovations and the challenges of making expensive treatments — like gene therapy — more accessible. They were joined by the U.S. FDA's Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks, Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and Real Endpoints EVP & Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jane Barlow

Dr. Peter Marks discussed how gene therapy offers "a chance in many ways to to get things right once and for all" as it could potentially save patients a lifetime of needing to undergo disease treatments repeatedly.

  • "With gene therapy, we're going from feeding someone a fish for dinner — in the case of taking regular pills — to teaching them how to fish by taking care of them for a lifetime."

Rep. Scott Peters focused on how targeted treatments can save money in the long term for patients and the government alike.

  • On Congress' traditional resistance to new medical methods: "People, their initial reaction to technologies is that it must be more expensive. It's our job to show that it's more cost-effective over time."

Dr. Jane Barlow discussed rethinking the payment model for expensive treatments like gene therapy. She highlighted how a Netflix-type model could be used to help solve the problem of high one-time costs of gene therapy treatments compared to current medicines where the cost is spread out over time.

Thank you to The Institute for Gene Therapies for sponsoring this event.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,573,864 — Total deaths: 250,687 — Total recoveries — 1,159,015Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,177,784 — Total deaths: 68,442 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. Economy: The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts.
  6. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: The borrowing is a result of nearly $3 trillion in spending that Congress has enacted since the start of the pandemic. That outlay included direct payments to most U.S. households, the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic relief. It also reflects a dip in revenues because the government delayed the tax filing deadline to June.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up contact tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy