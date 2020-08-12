29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Gender wealth gap increasing amid pandemic, women's financier says

Ellevest Co-founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck Photo: Axios screenshot

The gender wealth gap has been growing during the coronavirus pandemic, Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of financial service company Ellevest, said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Women have had to deal with a disproportionate amount of job loss during the pandemic because they're more likely to have jobs deemed essential, Krawcheck noted.

  • Krawcheck said women working during the pandemic are also struggling with microaggressions and misogyny even more during the "Zoom era."
  • "Women are finding all of the microaggressions of the workplace are really being amplified in a Zoom era when I can't even catch my bosses eyes to let him know I want to speak and have him help me make point," she said.

The bottom line: "The gender wealth gap going into the pandemic was 32 cents to a man's dollar and moving backward, and this is now accelerating."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi on state of coronavirus stimulus talks: "It's a chasm"

Democrats and the Trump administration remain "miles apart" on negotiations over a coronavirus stimulus deal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday.

Driving the news, via Axios' Dion Rabouin: Congress' failure to renew enhanced unemployment measures for millions of Americans at the end of July is already affecting consumer spending patterns, holding down retail purchases and foot traffic, economists at Deutsche Bank say.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of noon ET: 20,391,697 — Total deaths: 744,211— Total recoveries: 12,625,076Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 5,161,612 — Total deaths: 164,690 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits — U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018.
  4. Public health: America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
  5. Education: Gallup: America's confidence in public school system jumps to highest level since 2004.
  6. World: Lebanon reports coronavirus record, UN warns Beirut blast may drive cases higher
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

U.S. threatens to veto UN peacekeeping in Lebanon over Hezbollah concerns

Peacekeepers with Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration is threatening to veto a resolution to extend the UN's long-standing peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon if its mandate isn't changed, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: The U.S. is the main funder of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has an annual budget of $250 million. The veto threat is a tactical move, and part of a broader effort to put pressure on Iran and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow