Gender wealth gap increasing amid pandemic, women's financier says

The gender wealth gap has been growing during the coronavirus pandemic, Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of financial service company Ellevest, said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Women have had to deal with a disproportionate amount of job loss during the pandemic because they're more likely to have jobs deemed essential, Krawcheck noted.

Krawcheck said women working during the pandemic are also struggling with microaggressions and misogyny even more during the "Zoom era."

"Women are finding all of the microaggressions of the workplace are really being amplified in a Zoom era when I can't even catch my bosses eyes to let him know I want to speak and have him help me make point," she said.

The bottom line: "The gender wealth gap going into the pandemic was 32 cents to a man's dollar and moving backward, and this is now accelerating."