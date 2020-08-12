Gender wealth gap increasing amid pandemic, women's financier says

Ellevest Co-founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck Photo: Axios screenshot
The gender wealth gap has been growing during the coronavirus pandemic, Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of financial service company Ellevest, said at an Axios event on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Women have had to deal with a disproportionate amount of job loss during the pandemic because they're more likely to have jobs deemed essential, Krawcheck noted.
- Krawcheck said women working during the pandemic are also struggling with microaggressions and misogyny even more during the "Zoom era."
- "Women are finding all of the microaggressions of the workplace are really being amplified in a Zoom era when I can't even catch my bosses eyes to let him know I want to speak and have him help me make point," she said.
The bottom line: "The gender wealth gap going into the pandemic was 32 cents to a man's dollar and moving backward, and this is now accelerating."