1 hour ago - Health

Gen Z says it's taking the pandemic seriously

Data: Harris; Chart: Axios Visuals

Members of Generation Z say they're taking the coronavirus seriously, trying to get others to do the same, and are willing to make short-term sacrifices in order to help safely resume some parts of pre-pandemic life, according to a Harris poll shared with Axios.

Why it matters: These findings are a stark contrast with the college-town outbreaks and scenes of crowded bars that have helped create a narrative of careless young people spreading the virus.

By the numbers: More Gen Z respondents said the pandemic was causing them stress because they feared for the health and safety of their families (81%) than said they were stressed about their own personal situations, like missing graduation or other key milestones (67%).

  • Majorities said they were strictly following all the important safety protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and trying to get others to follow along, as well.
  • 85% said they'd be willing to take all their classes online if it meant they could socialize in person sooner.

The bottom line: “We’ve dramatically underestimated this generation’s anxiety and resolve," Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema said.

Go deeper

Neal Rothschild
Sep 11, 2020 - Health

We're numb to the coronavirus

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

We're over COVID even if it isn't over us.

Why it matters: Six months into the pandemic, online engagement around coronavirus stories has dropped off markedly and continues to reach new lows even as the pandemic continues, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 29,006,033 — Total deaths: 924,105— Total recoveries: 19,625,959Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,519,979 — Total deaths: 194,079 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Politics: Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules —Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on virus — Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. World: Israel reimposes 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Infectious-disease expert: "Telling the truth never causes panic"

Michael Osterholm, a renowned infectious-disease expert and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that leaders must tell the truth when it comes to public health and that "telling the truth never causes panic."

Why it matters: Host Chuck Todd asked Osterholm if President Trump had made a mistake by not being upfront with the American people about the dangers of COVID-19 and the threat of a pandemic. In an interview for Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," Trump said that he was purposefully "playing it down" so as not to create a "panic."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow