Members of Generation Z say they're taking the coronavirus seriously, trying to get others to do the same, and are willing to make short-term sacrifices in order to help safely resume some parts of pre-pandemic life, according to a Harris poll shared with Axios.

Why it matters: These findings are a stark contrast with the college-town outbreaks and scenes of crowded bars that have helped create a narrative of careless young people spreading the virus.

By the numbers: More Gen Z respondents said the pandemic was causing them stress because they feared for the health and safety of their families (81%) than said they were stressed about their own personal situations, like missing graduation or other key milestones (67%).

Majorities said they were strictly following all the important safety protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and trying to get others to follow along, as well.

85% said they'd be willing to take all their classes online if it meant they could socialize in person sooner.

The bottom line: “We’ve dramatically underestimated this generation’s anxiety and resolve," Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema said.