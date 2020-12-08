This weekend, be sure to look up to catch the Geminid meteor shower, one of the best of the year.

The big picture: The Geminid meteor shower hits its peak each year in mid-December as Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

The shower is expected to be particularly good this year, with very little moonlight interfering with the dark skies needed to spot the streaking shooting stars.

How it works: NASA predicts that the shower will peak overnight on Dec. 13 into the wee hours of Dec. 14.

You can expect to see meteors all night from the Northern Hemisphere and starting after midnight in the Southern Hemisphere, assuming you have reasonably dark and clear skies above you.

"For the best viewing, find a safe location away from bright city lights, lie flat on the ground with your feet pointing south and look up," NASA said in a skywatching video. "Meteors can appear in any part of the sky, though they'll appear to radiate from near the constellation Gemini."

It takes about 30 minutes for eyes to adjust to the dark, so give yourself time, and don't ruin your night vision by looking at a bright phone screen.

What's next: On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn are going to meet up in the night sky thanks to a lucky planetary alignment, appearing closer than they have in about 20 years.