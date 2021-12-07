The Geminid meteor shower will peak early next week, and it should be a good show for those under dark skies.

The big picture: The shower appears in the night sky each December as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

How it works: The best viewing should be overnight from Dec. 13 into the wee hours of Dec. 14.

Just be sure to pick a spot with a wide view of the sky, no cloud cover and far from city lights. Give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust.

"Typically the best time to see a meteor shower is between midnight and pre-dawn, because that's when you are on the leading side of the Earth, watching the comet debris come at you like rain hitting a car windshield," the Planetary Society wrote in a post about the shower.

Yes, but: The nearly full Moon could wash out views of meteors as they streak above