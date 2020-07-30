Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: GE selling more tech startup investments to 40 North

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images

General Electric on Thursday will announce an agreement to sell investments in eleven startups to 40 North Ventures, an affiliate of Standard Industries.

Why it matters: GE was once among the most active corporate investors in startups, but now is in exit mode.

  • The companies are Aras, Carbon, Catalant, Desktop Metal, Enbala, Menlo Micro, Nexar, Proterra, Tamr, Upskill and Volta.
  • 40 North is an early-to-growth stage firm, rather than a secondaries investor, but felt this particular portfolio was in its industrial tech-focused wheelhouse.

The bottom line: GE began prepping in early 2019 what it had hoped would be a sale of its entire GE Ventures portfolio , then with a net asset value of around $500 million. That effort failed, thus leading to mini-auctions like this one — and an earlier deal for 16 health care investments.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow