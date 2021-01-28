2020 was the economy's worst year since 1946

The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annualized pace in the last quarter of 2020, meaning the economy shrank by 3.5% for the full year, the government said on Thursday.

Why it matters: One of the last major economic report cards of the Trump era shows a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the previous quarter, as the pandemic got worse and government aid petered out. It was the worst year for the economy since 1946 and the first time GDP shrank since 2009, when it fell 2.5% during the Great Recession.