No relief in sight at the pump as gas prices surge
Global energy costs were already surging before Russia invaded Ukraine, and Americans aren't going to get relief at the pump any time soon.
Driving the news: U.S. gasoline futures climbed to the highest level in nearly eight years Monday.
- That means there's little sign of relief in sight, as national retail gas prices average $3.60 a gallon, according to AAA.
- Consumer gasoline prices were up 40% in January from the prior year.
Why it matters: The West has been remarkably unified in response to Russia's attack.
- But it's only been a few days, and politicians could come under pressure to break ranks as consumers face sanctions-related inflation.
Yes, but: The gasoline surge isn't all bad news, it also reflects the fact American gasoline demand is back to its pre-COVID levels, as the pandemic finally recedes and people get back on the road.
