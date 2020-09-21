1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Garrett Motion files for bankruptcy, agrees to be acquired

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Garrett Motion, a New York-listed auto parts manufacturer based in Switzerland, filed for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy that would include a $2.1 billion sale to KPS Capital Partners.

Behind the scenes: This deal is driven as much by ongoing litigation with former parent company Honeywell as it is by the pandemic-driven slowdown in auto manufacturing.

  • As part of its 2018 split, Garrett had agreed to reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos exposure victim costs, but it's since sued to invalidate that agreement.
  • Honeywell, not surprisingly, takes a dim view of Garrett's bankruptcy filing.

More details, per the WSJ: "Top lenders are supplying Garrett with $250 million in loans to carry it through bankruptcy, the company said. Other potential bidders will get the chance to top the offer from KPS, which is providing some of the bankruptcy loan."

Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 31,103,347 — Total deaths: 961,435— Total recoveries: 21,281,441Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,813,984 — Total deaths: 199,525 — Total recoveries: 2,590,671 — Total tests: 95,108,559Map.
  3. Health: CDC updates guidances to say coronavirus can be spread through the air Nursing homes are evicting unwanted patients.
  4. Politics: Testing czar on Trump's CDC contradictions: "Everybody is right."
  5. Education: College students give failing grade on return to campus.
  6. Business: Unemployment concerns are growing.
  7. World: "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The climate stakes of the Supreme Court fight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and the battle over her vacant Supreme Court seat have real implications for energy and climate policy.

Why it matters: If President Trump replaces her, the court will likely become more skeptical of regulations that claim expansive federal power to regulate carbon under existing law, and perhaps new climate statutes as well.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The tech war between the U.S. and China escalates

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Economic tension between the U.S. and China continues to escalate but is shifting in focus — away from the tit-for-tat trade war and toward a more direct confrontation over the future of technology at the heart of the conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Why it matters: The battle between the U.S. and China was always about tech supremacy and the direct confrontation could result in an accelerated splintering of global supply chains and a significant reduction of international commerce.

