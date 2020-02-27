Gaming company Roblox now worth $4 billion

Roblox, a Silicon Valley-based gaming platform, has raised $150 million in new venture capital funding led at a $4 billion valuation led by Andreessen Horowitz. The company also will launch up to a $350 million tender for existing holders.

Why it matters: If your young kid or tween is paying online social games, chances are they're playing Roblox. The big question for investors, though, is if Roblox can hold onto users as they age.