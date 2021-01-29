Sign up for our daily briefing

Stock market has worst week since October amid Reddit frenzy

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wall Street had its worst week since October as day traders bid up stocks for GameStop, AMC and others that gained popularity on Reddit.

Details: The S&P 500 fell more than 1.9% on Friday. All of the major averages fell more than 3% this week.

Why it matters: The broader market sell-off comes amid historic trading activity in a basket of so-called "meme stocks."

  • GameStop's shares jumped 400% this week and 1,600% this month, while AMC gained 280% this week.
  • Wall Street short-sellers, i.e. those betting these stock prices will fall, suffered losses as high as $19 billion, per the New York Times.

Between the lines: The markets are still near all-time highs, having fully recovered from last year’s coronavirus sell-off.

What to watch: Investors are also increasingly concerned about the coronavirus vaccine rollout as shortages become more apparent around the world.

Go deeper: SEC says it will "closely review" restrictions on Reddit-fueled stocks

Courtenay Brown
Updated Jan 28, 2021 - Economy & Business

Senate panel to hold hearing after high-flying Reddit stocks cause Wall Street chaos

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

The latest: Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that he plans to hold a hearing on "the current state of the stock market" in response to this week's volatility.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 28, 2021 - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Kyle Daly
13 hours ago - Technology

How Reddit explains the GameStop saga

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Retail investors’ battle against short sellers who had bet against GameStop and AMC — and other heavily shorted stocks with depressed share prices — offers a window into what happens when Reddit culture spills out into the real world.

The big picture: Reddit is a microcosm of mainstream internet culture, a massive clearinghouse for all sorts of interests that's populated mostly by young men with a vaguely anti-establishment bent. That's caused major trouble at times, but is now propelling a populist-progressive unity movement that's rattling Wall Street.

