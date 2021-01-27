Sign up for our daily briefing

GameStop leads another day of nostalgia trading

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The best-performing stocks this week are brands familiar to anyone who used to hang out in malls as a kid in the mid-2000s.

Why it matters: Some stocks — GameStop foremost among them — have been on fire to the point that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the SEC are taking notice.

Context: The pandemic hit suburban retail chains hard. But memories linger, and this is a market in which day traders love nothing more than to pile on to beaten-down stocks with a lot of short interest — especially if they carry instantly recognizable brand names.

By the numbers: GameStop is getting most of the press and attention, but Express, the fashion retailer, is up just as much, albeit from a lower starting point.

  • AMC Entertainment, which runs the eponymous movie-theater chain, has risen more than 400% in the past five trading sessions.

Courtenay Brown
Jan 26, 2021 - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street's own populist revolt

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

Axios
Jan 26, 2021 - Podcasts

Reddit is running Wall Street

Wall Street is locked in a battle of will between professional investors who live in Greenwich and amateur investors who congregate on Reddit. So far, the amateurs are winning, judging by increases in their chosen stocks, like GameStop and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into what's really happening, the mechanics of stock "shorting" and what it means for the markets' future, with Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon.