Behind GameStop's latest stock surge

Back in focus: The meme stock trade.

By the numbers: GameStop finished up 19%, after a wild day that saw shares spike as much as 80%.

Why it matters: The moves are muted compared to the eye-popping gains that shocked the world last month.

But the surge means online traders banding together on social media boards could be a lasting feature of the U.S. stock market.

What's going on, technical answer: The steep gains that started Wednesday night were "mostly long buying with short covering sprinkled in to help grease the skids up," says short-selling expert Ihor Dusaniwsky.

What's going on, more fun theory: A CFO resignation and a tweet featuring an ice cream cone are riling people up.

GameStop says its chief financial officer is resigning — an executive who was once respected (at least by traditional investors) for helping shape up the company's finances.

The C-Suite swap is now seen as an opportunity for change, a theory fueled by a picture of a McDonald's ice cream cone tweeted out by board member Ryan Cohen — a major shareholder who gained a board seat (and thus more influence) earlier this year.

Much like McDonald's is known for fixing its broken ice cream machines, the thinking is Cohen was signaling that he would "fix" GameStop.

What they're saying: "This doesn't make any sense," Anthony Chukumba, a longtime Wall Street analyst, told CNBC Thursday of GameStop's wild rally.

"And you know what, call me a boomer. I'm totally fine with that."

He said the stock is worth $10, at the most.

What to watch: All eyes will be on GameStop if and when the company takes advantage of the hype to grow its struggling business.