GameStop stock continues to defy gravity

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Expand chart
Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares in GameStop surged as high as $76.73 on Friday in what has been described as an "epic short squeeze."

Why it matters: The GameStop fight, with Redditors and TikTok influencers on the long side and investment professionals like Citron Research's Andrew Left on the short side, has turned ugly in recent days. But for the time being, the amateur investors are winning.

The big picture: The game being played here is much more dangerous, and much more expensive, than anything available for sale at the debt-encumbered video game retailer. For the time being, the amateurs are winning. But as the $20 decline in GameStop's share price on Friday afternoon alone shows, both sides have enormous potential for losses.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Jan 21, 2021 - Economy & Business

How high-risk traders are using Reddit and TikTok to scalp huge profits

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

One of the most high-risk, high-return trading strategies of the moment is also the most democratic: Buying the stocks being pumped up on Reddit and TikTok, and then selling them for a huge short-term profit.

The intrigue: While most active trading strategies require expensive professional-grade software, this is a strategy that’s accessible to anybody who's Extremely Online.

Lachlan Markay
Jan 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Fortnite developer brings on its first lobbyists

An 11-year-old gamer plays Fortnite in South Pasadena, California, last April. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The company behind the wildly popular video game franchise Fortnite, which is suing Apple over alleged anti-competitive practices, hired its first lobbyists this month to “monitor” antitrust issues in Washington.

Why it matters: Epic Games’ case against Apple has potentially huge legal and financial stakes. The company’s decision to enlist K Street veterans with connections on both sides of the aisle indicates it is tuning into D.C., where both parties have railed against anti-competitive practices in the tech industry.

Stef W. Kight
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas AG sues Biden administration over deportation freeze

Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton speaks to members of the media in front of the U.S. Supreme Court
in 2016. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration in federal district court over its 100-day freeze on deporting unauthorized immigrants, and asking for a temporary restraining order.

Between the lines: The freeze went into effect Friday, temporarily halting most immigration enforcement in the U.S. In the lawsuit, Paxton claims the move "violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas" and the Department of Homeland Security.

