Why GameStop's stock could rise much, much higher

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

The meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price is being called a short squeeze by most. But that's not what's happening, says one expert, and that could mean that if and when the short squeeze does come GameStop's price could soar significantly higher than current levels.

What's happening: Short sellers have piled into GameStop as a result of its meteoric stock price rise, not the other way around, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, told Axios.

  • Over the past year the amount of shares shorted has increased by 12%, while the total dollars at risk have risen by 1,900%, S3's data show.
  • That's a sign that big bets are coming in from hedge funds and institutional investors, meaning that the short squeeze has not even begun.

How it works: In a typical short squeeze, short sellers have sold the stock and "rented" shares with the intent to buy them after the stock's price falls. But they are "squeezed" out if the price rises too much and they are forced to exit the trade by buying the stock at a higher price.

  • That helps the value of the stock rise because the short sellers join the momentum pushing the price higher.
  • But with GameStop, every time a short seller exits the market and buys shares, new short sellers are coming in to replace them, keeping the same downward pressure on the price and, in fact, short interest is increasing.

What it means: "That tells me what’s moving the market is the long buyers. This is not a short covering rally," Dusaniwsky said.

  • "If it was I would see shares shorted dropping precipitously. For this kind of price move, I would have to see short interest being wiped out."
  • "One way I can see short interest is not being wiped out is because the stock borrow rate is getting higher.
  • "That means shorts are not getting out on a net basis."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm takes aim at Northeast after lashing Midwest

The scene on Jan. 31 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snowstorm of 2021. The storm system forced President Biden to reschedule his planned Feb. 1 State Department visit. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

New York City and New Jersey declared states of emergency and Philadelphia issued a "snow emergency" Sunday night, as a monster snowstorm that pummeled parts of California and the Midwest began to hit the Northeast.

The big picture: The storm system is expected to impact about 110 million people with heavy snow, rain and strong winds. With up to 18 inches of snow forecast for parts of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directed agencies to mobilize emergency response resources. COVID-19 vaccinations were postponed in New York, N.J. and Washington D.C.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Myanmar's military takes power in coup after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hostipal in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military TV station announced Monday the army has declared a one-year state of emergency after taking power and detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other top ruling party leaders.

Why it matters: The coup comes after escalating tensions between the civilian government and the military following last November's elections, which Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
7 hours ago - Sports

Washington Football Team president: I don’t think our name is “that weird”

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright concedes there are mixed views around the interim name for the NFL franchise, but told Jim VandeHei in an "Axios on HBO" interview that he doesn't "think it's that weird."

The big picture: The WFT changed their name in 2020 after years of complaints that the old one was a racial slur. Wright was hired after the name change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow