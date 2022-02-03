GameStop is planning an NFT marketplace

GameStop is creating an NFT marketplace and setting up a fund of “up to $100 million,” in partnership with blockchain company Immutable, in an effort to attract game developers to sell NFT-based items through the service.

Why it matters: GameStop, which still doesn’t have a clear path to success, has been teasing an NFT play for some time.

But backlash against NFT projects launched by traditional gaming companies has been severe, prompting some to backtrack.

GameStop and Immutable hope that some developers will hop in regardless.

What they’re saying: Immutable is promising a “carbon neutral” approach but acknowledged gamers are skeptical of all of this NFT stuff.