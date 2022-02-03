Sign up for our daily briefing

GameStop is planning an NFT marketplace

Stephen Totilo

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

GameStop is creating an NFT marketplace and setting up a fund of “up to $100 million,” in partnership with blockchain company Immutable, in an effort to attract game developers to sell NFT-based items through the service.

Why it matters: GameStop, which still doesn’t have a clear path to success, has been teasing an NFT play for some time.

  • But backlash against NFT projects launched by traditional gaming companies has been severe, prompting some to backtrack.
  • GameStop and Immutable hope that some developers will hop in regardless.

What they’re saying: Immutable is promising a “carbon neutral” approach but acknowledged gamers are skeptical of all of this NFT stuff.

  • “The best thing to do is to create truly player-first gaming experiences that embrace the benefits, rather than the hype, of NFTs,” Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson told Axios.
  • “Gods Unchained, our trading card game, didn't use the word ‘NFT’ for the first three years — we simply talked about the benefits players received, now they could sell or trade their card collection like you would Magic the Gathering or Pokémon cards. Until we can create amazing experiences without having to say ‘NFT,’ we're not there.”

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
50 mins ago - Science

The “next frontier” for pioneering cancer therapies

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Cancer treatments that modify a patient's immune cells to attack cancer cells are being re-engineered to try to treat more cancers in more people.

Why it matters: CAR-T immunotherapies have been successful in treating certain types of blood cancers in some people. But they struggle against solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancers in adults.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of nine years was forced to resign.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow